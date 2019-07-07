The fourth week of the 2019 YMCA Capital City League featured games where many players shined, including some Iowa State players.
In the first of three games of the evening, the Walnut Creek YMCA team defeated the Waukee-Clive Vet Clinic 117-89.
Iowa State sophomore guard Rasir Bolton poured in 32 points on 15 for 25 shooting and also grabbed 12 rebounds which gave him a double-double for Walnut Creek.
Iowa State freshman guard Tre Jackson led the Vet Clinic team in scoring with 29 points on 10 for 17 shooting, eight of 13 from beyond the three-point line.
Jackson also grabbed 16 rebounds which gave a double-double.
Another Cyclone on the Vet Clinic team had a double-double on Sunday, sophomore center George Conditt IV who scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Iowa State senior forward Michael Jacobson lead the Des Moines Outreach Lions Club team a 109-100 victory over the Fore the Veterans team with 27 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the second game of the day on Sunday.
Jacobson shot 10 for 21 from the field and two of six from beyond the three-point line.
Leading the Fore the Veterans team in scoring was Iowa State sophomore guard Zion Griffin who scored 36 points and shot 15 out of 27, five of 16 from beyond the three-point line.
Second in scoring for the Fore the Veterans team was Iowa State redshirt junior Solomon Young who scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Young is coming off a season where he was sidelined with a groin injury and earned a medical redshirt.
“I would describe the recovery process as tedious and frustrating because I’ve been sitting out for a long time, but I’m glad to be back out here playing,” Young said.
The final game on Sunday was a barn-burner that resulted in a 129-127 win for MRG International over Sparta Waste Services thanks to a late game-winning slam dunk by Iowa State junior Terrance Lewis.
Lewis finished with 33 points on 12 for 18 from the field and four for seven from beyond on the three-point line.
“I’ve put in a lot of hard work this offseason, trying to do things that I haven’t done in my first two seasons,” Lewis said.
MRG International was led in points by Iowa State junior forward Javan Johnson who scored 42 points on 16 for 26 from the field and four for nine from beyond the three-point line.
The YMCA Capital City League will continue on Thursday at Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
