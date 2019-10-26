Lindell Wigginton is going to be staying in Iowa for a while this season. The former Cyclones guard has been named an affiliate player for the NBA G League Iowa Wolves, according to a press release.
It's going to be a fun season, y'all. #OnePackAllIn pic.twitter.com/VZu3rHWPm8— Iowa Wolves (@iawolves) October 26, 2019
Wigginton was a guard for Iowa State for two seasons, averaging 16.7 points per game in his freshman season and was put on the Big 12 All-Newcomer team. A foot injury delayed the start of his sophomore season, and he came off the bench for most of the year. Wigginton's numbers then dropped, averaging 13.5 points per contest, although he did win Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year.
Wigginton went undrafted in June's NBA Draft but signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the offseason. He was waived last week, but the Wolves grabbed his affiliate rights and he'll be playing in Des Moines this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.