Iowa State dropped to 1-1 on the season Saturday afternoon with a loss to the Oregon State Beavers 80-74.
From its own three point issues to a three-point barrage of the Beavers, the Cyclones struggled throughout the game and a late second half comeback would be too little too late.
Struggles shooting the ball
Iowa State shot the lights out against Mississippi Valley State, but from behind the three-point arc the Cyclones shot a decent 37.1 percent — much less than the overall 51.7 percent.
Against Oregon State, the Cyclones shot 33.3 percent from three and their overall shooting percentage was 44.1 percent.
Oregon State was always going to provide a greater challenge than the Delta Devils were, but Iowa State’s dominant offense became pedestrian. Some of the reason for the change was poor performances from players that performed well against Mississippi Valley State.
At the forefront of this was Prentiss Nixon who shot an abysmal 2-11 against the Beavers and couldn’t connect on any of his five three-point attempts. He totaled just four points on the day.
Transfer guard Rasir Bolton played his first full game and left something to be desired as he shot 6-15 from the field, but he did pace the Cyclones in points with 16.
Tinkle terrorizes
Oregon State’s best player, forward Tres Tinkle, is also the son of the Beavers’ coach Wayne Tinkle.
The coach’s son has played well in his first two games and effectively shut down any hopes the Cyclones had of winning on Saturday.
Tinkle went 10-16 from the field, good for 27 points. The senior connected on six of his eight threes, including two threes towards the end of the game to pull away from the Cyclones and seal the game for the Beavers.
Tinkle added to his point total with a solid game on the boards as he pulled down 11 and he also added four assists.
Tinkle will be a name to watch moving forward on the season.
Turnovers stay low
There were a lot of concerns for the Cyclones that arose in their first power five game, but turnovers were not one of them.
Iowa State only turned the ball over 10 times in the game after only 10 in the previous game against the Delta Devils.
10 is a medium to low amount, but for a team that had a lot of moving pieces over the offseason, it’s all coach Steve Prohm could really ask for.
Guard Tyrese Haliburton had no turnovers against the Beavers even though he played all 40 minutes.
Iowa State plays Northern Illinois on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum.
