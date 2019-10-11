basketball21.jpg

Iowa State men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm calls out to his team during the game against Texas Southern at Hilton Coliseum on Nov. 12. The Cyclones won 85-73.

Iowa State nabbed another recruit for its 2020 class on Friday, per Alex Halsted of 247sports.

Dudley Blackwell, a four-star recruit according to 247sports, is listed as a 6-foot 5-inch small forward.

He is ranked No. 124 in the 2020 recruiting class according to 247sports.

Blackwell joins three-star point guard recruit Jaden Walker as the second recruit for coach Steve Prohm in this class.

The Somerset Academy recruit also had offers from Florida Gulf Coast, Mississippi State and Oklahoma State.

Iowa State will kick off its 2019 campaign on Nov. 5 against Mississippi Valley in Hilton Coliseum.

