Iowa State nabbed another recruit for its 2020 class on Friday, per Alex Halsted of 247sports.
Iowa State has picked up a commitment from four-star Florida wing Dudley Blackwell, who took an official visit last weekend. Blackwell is the No. 124 overall prospect in 2020 according to 247Sports: https://t.co/xluQSeyzwD pic.twitter.com/FAfBfcuQGV— Alex Halsted (@AlexHalsted) October 11, 2019
Dudley Blackwell, a four-star recruit according to 247sports, is listed as a 6-foot 5-inch small forward.
He is ranked No. 124 in the 2020 recruiting class according to 247sports.
Blackwell joins three-star point guard recruit Jaden Walker as the second recruit for coach Steve Prohm in this class.
The Somerset Academy recruit also had offers from Florida Gulf Coast, Mississippi State and Oklahoma State.
Iowa State will kick off its 2019 campaign on Nov. 5 against Mississippi Valley in Hilton Coliseum.
