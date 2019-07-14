Coming into the 2019 NBA Las Vegas Summer League, Iowa State had eight former players on rosters. However, only six of them played in the 2019 NBA Las Vegas Summer League.
Guard Talen Horton-Tucker was supposed to play for the Los Angeles Lakers but sat out due to a foot injury, and the Toronto Raptors decided not to play its guard, Matt Thomas.
Former Utah Jazz guard, Naz Mitrou-Long, was the Cleveland Cavaliers' best player in their four games in the summer league as he led them in scoring with 16.8 points per game, rebounds with five per game and in assists with 5.5 assists, which was eighth in the league.
Another former Cyclone player who led his summer league team in scoring was fellow Canadian guard Marial Shayok.
Shayok, a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, averaged 14.5 points per game on 46% percent shooting in four games played.
As a part of the Orlando Magic team, forward Cameron Lard only played in one game where he scored three points in six minutes.
Playing for his home country team, the Toronto Raptors, guard Lindell Wigginton played in five games where he averaged 7.4 points per game and shot 33% from the field.
Wigginton averaged 15 minutes per game in five games.
After averaging eight points per game and shooting 53% from the floor in the California Classic, guard Nick Weiler-Babb only averaged 3.5 points per game while shooting 31% from the floor in 80 total minutes played for the Miami Heat.
While playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, forward Deonte Burton averaged 7.5 points per game on 36% shooting, grabbed 4.5 rebounds a game and had 1.3 steals per game.
Burton averaged 22.5 minutes per game in four games.
