Get ready to subscribe to ESPN+, Cyclone fans.
The Big 12's new media rights deal with ESPN will push four of Iowa State men's basketball's Big 12 games onto the mothership's streaming platform — including the home game against Kansas on Jan. 9.
Other games televised on the platform include the road game against Baylor on Jan. 15, the home game against Oklahoma State on Jan. 21 and the season-ending road game against Kansas State on March 7.
The Cyclones begin Big 12 play at Kansas State on Jan. 4, before hosting Kansas and Oklahoma. The Cyclones will have one ESPN Big Monday game — their road trip to Kansas on Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.
Iowa State's trip to play Texas on Feb. 1 will be televised and available to stream on the Longhorn Network.
The women's basketball team, headed for its 25th season under coach Bill Fennelly, also released its schedule Wednesday afternoon.
The Cyclones will start conference play at Texas Tech on Jan. 3 and will host Texas on Jan. 6. The Cyclones will end regular-season play on March 8 with a home game against Baylor.
Other notable games include road battles against Baylor (Jan. 28) and West Virginia (Feb. 2) and a home meeting with TCU on Jan. 15.
The men's basketball schedule can be found here while the women's schedule can be sound here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.