After a summer league stint with the Toronto Raptors, former Iowa State guard Lindell Wigginton has signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The team announced the signing on Wednesday afternoon.
NEWS: @Timberwolves sign Lindell Wigginton. Full release: https://t.co/HIX9EbDolu— Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) September 4, 2019
Wigginton was a 4-star recruit out of high school and played two seasons for the Cyclones, the latter of which saw him sustain a couple of injuries early on.
Wigginton came off the bench for majority of the season, but despite a more limited role than in his freshman season, he still decided to enter the NBA.
Wigginton averaged 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his tenure with the Cyclones and also made a name for himself as a sharpshooter, averaging just under 40 percent from behind the three-point line in two seasons.
