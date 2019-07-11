Tre Jackson dominated the stat sheet on Thursday at the YMCA Cap City League when he notched a triple-double, while Rasir Bolton scored the most of any Iowa State player during the night, with 51 points.
The YMCA Cap City League is a summer league were Iowa State, Drake and other basketball players ranging to former collegiate players and high school players compete in West Des Moines.
Jackson, who will be a true freshman next season, guided his team, Waukee-Clive Vet, to a 119-97 win over Sparta Waste Services. Jackson finished the game with 33 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists while shooting 52.2% from the floor and six of 13 from three.
Teammate George Conditt added 30 points and 15 rebounds on 61.9% shooting for Waukee-Clive.
For Sparta Waste Service, Prentiss Nixon scored 41 points and had eight rebounds and four assists. He shot 37.1% from the floor and 6-21 from three.
As the nights leading scorer, Bolton, who is transferring from Penn State, dropped 51 points on 55.6% shooting from the floor and he connected on three of his ten shots from three. He also had 11 rebounds and five assists.
Bolton’s scoring outburst propelled Walnut Creek YMCA, who only had five total players, to a 133-131 win over Fore the Veterans.
On the losing end for Fore the Veterans, Zion Griffin scored 49 points and had eight rebounds while going nine of 23 from long-range. Solomon Young only had 24 points, but he shot 90.9% from the floor with his only miss being a three-point attempt. Young also had 17 rebounds.
In the third game, MRG International fell 115-123 to Des Moines Outreach Lions Club.
Terrence Lewis had 38 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and shot 68% overall for MRG and Javan Johnson had 21 points on 57.1% shooting.
Michael Jacobson had 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Lions Club and Caleb Grill added 18 points and shot 38.9% from the floor and four of 12 from three.
On Sunday, the playoffs for the league begins and the dunk contest and three-point contest will be held.
The seedings are as follows:
No. 1 Des Moines Outreach Lions Club
No. 2 Walnut Creek YMCA
No. 3 Waukee-Clive Vet Clinic
No. 4 Fore The Veterans
No. 5 MRG International
No. 6 Sparta Waste Services
