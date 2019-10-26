Another Iowa State basketball player joined the professional ranks on Saturday.
Forward Cameron Lard was drafted by the College Park Sky Hawks as the No. 11 overall pick in the G-League draft.
Lard played for the Cyclones last season and was a key contributor in their close game with Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament.
Lard averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds last season in what turned out to be a turmoil filled year for the 6'9" forward.
The Sky Hawks are an affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA.
