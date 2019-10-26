IMG_7612.jpg

Sophomore forward Cameron Lard celebrates after the first of two back to back dunks on Oklahoma during the ISU vs OU basketball game in Hilton Feb. 25.

 Mikinna Kerns/Iowa State Daily

Another Iowa State basketball player joined the professional ranks on Saturday.

Forward Cameron Lard was drafted by the College Park Sky Hawks as the No. 11 overall pick in the G-League draft.

Lard played for the Cyclones last season and was a key contributor in their close game with Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament.

Lard averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds last season in what turned out to be a turmoil filled year for the 6'9" forward.

The Sky Hawks are an affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA.

