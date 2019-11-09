On Saturday, Iowa State takes on its first power five conference opponent when they travel to Corvallis, Oregon, to take on Oregon State.
Iowa State plays the Beavers on Saturday in its second game of the season after a convincing 110-74 win over Mississippi Valley State.
Mississippi Valley State just played its second of the season and lost by 94 to Utah, so winning by 36 doesn’t seem too impressive anymore.
In the Cyclones’ first game, sophomore Tyrese Haliburton — fresh off of getting named to the Naismith Trophy watch list and being named a Wooden Award finalist — played one of his best games in college finishing with 12 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds and six steals.
Iowa State saw production from guard Prentiss Nixon and forward Michael Jacobson on offense as well.
“It’s just a great opportunity you know, early season to get a power five game like that,” Jacobson said. “It’ll be kind of, probably the first time we face adversity.”
Jacobson had 20 points and nine rebounds in the season opener. The senior forward also hit three shots from beyond-the-arc on five tries.
The offense was rolling, but it was on the other end that the Cyclones saw the most success.
Iowa State’s defense was stifling, and despite the fast pace, the Cyclones forced 21 turnovers — 15 of which resulted in steals.
Oregon State played its first game on Tuesday against California State University Northridge (CSUN) and won 87-67.
The Beavers held the Matadors to 38.3 percent shooting while also forcing 15 turnovers.
On offense, senior forward Tres Tinkle finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. Tinkle led his team in all these stats except blocks. Three other players scored in double figures for the Beavers.
Since Iowa State plays at a fast-pace, the game is likely to be high scoring, but due to good defensive prowess, low field goal percentages could be on the menu on both sides.
Tinkle will be someone to keep an eye on in the game along with Haliburton for the Cyclones.
The Cyclones should also get the chance to see their first full game of new transfer guard Rasir Bolton.
Bolton transferred out of Penn State over the offseason and was granted a waiver by the NCAA to play. In his first game, Bolton suffered a minor injury that kept him out of the game for the second half.
Many of the Cyclones key contributors against Mississippi Valley State were question marks coming into the season, but Oregon State will provide a nice early season test for them.
