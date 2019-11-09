After throttling Mississippi Valley State in its season opener, Iowa State fell to Oregon State 80-74 Saturday afternoon.
The Cyclones had three in double-figures on the day-with Rasir Bolton leading all Cyclone scorers with 16 points on 6-15 shooting. Bolton shot 1-5 from three point range.
Tyrese Haliburton and George Conditt IV followed right behind Bolton's numbers with Haliburton scoring 15 points and Conditt IV scoring 14.
Conditt IV also brought down six rebounds and five blocks.
Iowa State had a brief lead toward the end of the game, with Bolton scoring a layup with 2:04 remaining in the game to put Iowa State up 73-72.
The Beavers responded right away and regained the lead on back-to-back Tres Tinkle three pointers. Oregon State never trailed again.
Iowa State drops to 1-1 and will return home Tuesday night to take on MAC opponent Northern Illinois.
