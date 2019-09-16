The Cyclones landed their possible point guard of the future on Monday.
2020 recruit Jaden Walker has committed to Iowa State, according to Chris Williams of CycloneFanatic.
The Lawrenceville, Georgia, guard is a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports.
The Cyclones are coming off a year where they won the Big-12 tournament and earned a 6-seed in the NCAA tournament.
BREAKING: 2020 PG Jaden Walker out of Georgia has committed to Iowa State. Chose the #Cyclones over Ole Miss, Misssippi State, Florida State and others.— Chris Williams (@ChrisMWilliams) September 16, 2019
Despite the high ranking, Iowa State lost in the first round to the 11-seed Ohio State.
After the season ended, the Cyclones lost three guards to the NBA in Lindell Wigginton (Minnesota Timberwolves), Marial Shayok (Philadelphia 76ers) and Talen Horton-Tucker (Los Angeles Lakers).
Iowa State will be relying on the guard play of sophomore Tyreese Haliburton and freshman Tre Jackson until Walker can join the rotation.
