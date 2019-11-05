Iowa State men's basketball returned to Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night and opened the season with a blowout over Mississippi Valley State.
Iowa State won its season opener 110-74.
Losing Talen Horton-Tucker, Marial Shayok and Lindell Wigginton to the NBA this offseason, Iowa State opened the season with many questions about how the team would replace three massive scoring threats.
As it turned out, the Cyclone defense made the biggest impact in the game- particularly in the first half. Iowa State had 12 steals and one block-leading to the Delta Devils turning the ball over 16 times in the first half alone.
Iowa State scored 35 points off its stingy defense on the night.
Prenitss Nixon started off the first half with three steals.
Even though the Cyclones brought plenty on the defensive end of the floor, Iowa State did not forget to bring its offense against the Delta Devils.
Seven Cyclones scored in double-figures-including a team-leading 20 points from Michael Jacobson. Jacobson shot 3-5 from three-point land and also brought down nine rebounds.
Zion Griffin scored a career-high 11 points along with six rebounds.
Tyrese Haliburton began his sophomore campaign with a near triple-double, collecting 12 points, seven rebounds and 14 assists.
Penn State transfer Rasir Bolton contributed in his Iowa State debut with nine points.
Prentiss Nixon had 16 points along with five rebounds.
Iowa State continues its season on the road at Oregon State Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
