Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton is one of 12 players who make up Team U.S.A.'s U19 FIBA World Cup roster which also includes Iowa State recruit Jalen Suggs.

Cyclones' sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton was named as one of the 50 players on the Naismith Trophy watch list for the 2019-2020 men's college basketball season Monday morning.

The Naismith Trophy for college player of the year is an annual award given to the top men's and women's college basketball player each year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Haliburton had a solid freshman season averaging 6.8 points, 3.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds on 51.5 percent shooting in 34 starts.

Following the departure of five key Cyclones contributors, Haliburton will be one of the focal points in the Iowa State offense.

