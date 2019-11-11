Iowa State sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton was named Big 12 Conference player of the week on Monday after his week playing against Mississippi Valley State and Oregon State.
Tyrese Haliburton is the @Big12Conference Player of the Week after averaging 1️⃣3️⃣.5️⃣ points and 1️⃣3️⃣.0️⃣ assists in season's first two games.⬇️⬇️⬇️🔗 https://t.co/GhpXbyH1mA pic.twitter.com/fsADgV8OUk— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 11, 2019
Haliburton stepped into a starting role last season after the injury of Lindell Wigginton and Haliburton kept his spot upon Wigginton's return.
The sophomore was named to numerous preseason watch lists including the Wooden Award watch list and the Naismith Trophy Award watch list.
Haliburton averaged 13.5 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds and four steals on 11-21 shooting and 4-10 from three-point range in his first two games against the Delta Devils and the Beavers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.