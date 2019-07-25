Georges Niang, Iowa State alumnus and current member of the Utah Jazz, will be attending multiple events in Ames this weekend including the 3rd Annual Georges Niang Golf Tournament.
Along with a meet-and-greet event and basketball camp, Niang’s golf outing is expected to raise over $35,000 for YSS, which was formerly called Youth and Shelter Services, in Ames.
Niang will be at the Memorial Union Friday for a meet-and-greet event, at the bookstore from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For his fourth Georges Niang Basketball Camp, Niang will be hosting the camp on Sunday. The camp is open for adults and grades from second to 12th.
The cost of Niang’s camp is $125 and a portion of the proceeds will go towards the Iowa Youth Basketball Foundation.
Niang will then host his third annual golf tournament with the proceeds going toward YSS’s residential treatment program, which provides addiction recovery for youth aged 12-18 and also provides programming for their families.
Niang’s golf outing is expected to clear $35,000, which would be more than the first two outings combined.
Niang started for three years at Iowa State and was a Second-Team All American his senior year in 2016 and won the Karl Malone Ward for the nations top power forward and was then drafted by the Indiana Pacers before being cut.
After playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors and Salt Lake Stars, an affiliate of Utah, of the G-League, Niang signed a fully guaranteed contract with the Jazz in 2018
(0) comments
