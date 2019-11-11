Iowa State men's basketball got the week off to a strong start Monday morning with a big in-state recruiting victory.
Four-star 2020 recruit Xavier Foster of Oskaloosa announced at his high school that he was commiting to the Cyclones, choosing Iowa State over his other finalist — the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Xavier Foster commits to Iowa State. huge in-state win for the #Cyclones— noah (@noahrohlfing) November 11, 2019
Foster immediately becomes one of the best recruits in Iowa State history, according to Alex Halsted of 247Sports. The 7-foot tall big man will help fill a stretch post role currently filled by senior Michael Jacobson.
Top-5 commits for Iowa State, per @247Sports.1️⃣ Craig Brackins2️⃣ Lindell Wigginton3️⃣ Talen Horton-Tucker4️⃣ Matt Thomas5️⃣ Xavier Foster6️⃣ Georges Niang— Alex Halsted (@AlexHalsted) November 11, 2019
The No. 59 overall recruit and No. 10 center in the 2020 class according to 247, Foster's commitment moves the Cyclones' four-man class inside the top-15 in the country.
As of Monday, the Cyclones sit No. 14 in 247's team rankings — behind only Baylor and Kansas State in the Big 12.
Foster joins fellow commits Darlinstone Dubar, Dudley Blackwell and Jaden Walker in the 2020 recruiting class for coach Steve Prohm.
