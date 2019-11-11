Basketball 4.jpg

Steve Prohm answers questions from the media at Iowa State men's basketball media day Wednesday.

 Caitlin Yamada/ Iowa State Daily

Iowa State men's basketball got the week off to a strong start Monday morning with a big in-state recruiting victory. 

Four-star 2020 recruit Xavier Foster of Oskaloosa announced at his high school that he was commiting to the Cyclones, choosing Iowa State over his other finalist — the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Foster immediately becomes one of the best recruits in Iowa State history, according to Alex Halsted of 247Sports. The 7-foot tall big man will help fill a stretch post role currently filled by senior Michael Jacobson. 

The No. 59 overall recruit and No. 10 center in the 2020 class according to 247, Foster's commitment moves the Cyclones' four-man class inside the top-15 in the country.

As of Monday, the Cyclones sit No. 14 in 247's team rankings — behind only Baylor and Kansas State in the Big 12. 

Foster joins fellow commits Darlinstone Dubar, Dudley Blackwell and Jaden Walker in the 2020 recruiting class for coach Steve Prohm. 

