Iowa state men's basketball has already experienced some roster attrition this year before a game has even been played.
Coach Steve Prohm announced Monday afternoon that true freshmen Marcedus Leech and Luke Anderson would no longer be with the program as they had entered the transfer portal.
This means two of the Cyclones' four freshmen have already decided to leave the team.
"Marcedus and Luke will no longer be with our team," Prohm said. "I met with Luke last night and Marcedus this morning, and they made the decision to transfer and go find somewhere else to play and continue their education."
Leech and Anderson, who joined the team in June as 2019 recruiting class members, did not get playing time in the two scrimmages the team had against Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Iowa State now has two more scholarships to work with in recruiting for the 2020 class.
Guard Tyrese Haliburton wished the two luck.
"At the end of the day, you gotta do what's best for yourself and what's best for your family," Haliburton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.