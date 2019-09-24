On Tuesday, Iowa State men's basketball guard Rasir Bolton was granted a waiver by the NCAA allowing him to play in his sophomore season for the Cyclones.
NCAA transfer rules do not allow transferring players to play the season immediately following their transfer, but upon appeal, the NCAA made the decision to allow Bolton to play.
The 6-foot-1 Bolton averaged 11.6 points in nine starts for the Nittany Lions last season, and he'll likely earn significant minutes thanks to the departure of three Iowa State guards – Lindell Wigginton, Marial Shayok and Taken Horton-Tucker – to the NBA.
Iowa State begins its season on Nov. 5 against Mississippi Valley State.
