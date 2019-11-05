One day after Iowa State basketball said goodbye to Luke Anderson and Marcedus Leech, the Cyclones gained a new recruit for their 2020 recruiting class.
Tuesday morning, small forward Darlinstone Dubar announced he was commiting to play for the Cyclones.
110% Committed❤️💛 what can God not do😎! pic.twitter.com/4I9n3WRu1N— Darlinstone Dubar (@___dstone) November 5, 2019
Dubar, a three-star recruit from Rocky River high school in Charlotte, North Carolina, had other high-power offers from Auburn, Kansas State and Marquette. Dubar is ranked 373rd in the country and is the 88th-rated small forward in his class.
Iowa State now has three 2020 commits, with Dubar joining Dudley Blackwell and Jaden Walker.
