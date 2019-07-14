In the first night of the YMCA Cap City League playoffs, all four teams that competed scored at least 107 points, while newcomer Rasir Bolton won the dunk contest.
Bolton was the winner of one of two contests, with the other being a 3-point contest which were held between the games between Waukee-Clive Vet Clinic and Sparta Waste Services and the last game between Fore the Veterans and MRG International.
While Bolton, who will be entering next year as a sophomore after transferring from Penn State, took home the crown for the dunk contest, it was Drake’s Okay Djamgouz, who won the 3-point contest.
And your champ is... @rasir_9 🤯🤯#dunkcontest pic.twitter.com/4vXqtKTkn8— YMCA CapCity League (@yCapCity) July 14, 2019
Djamgouz beat out players including Caleb Grill and Tre Jackson during the contest.
Prior to the contests, Waukee-Clive beat Sparta Waste 111 to 107 with Jackson again leading his team in scoring with 47 points. Jackson shot 50% from the floor and three with 22 3-point shots attempted.
George Conditt IV added 14 points and 12 rebounds to Waukee-Clive’s point total while Prentiss Nixon had 46 points and 11 rebounds for Sparta Waste in the losing effort.
In the final game of the night, Fore the Veterans fell 124 to 126 against MRG International.
Javan Johnson had 36 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for MRG, and Terrence Lewis had 39 points and nine rebounds.
Solomon Young, who is on Fore the Veterans, led all scorers with 46 points and 11 rebounds and teammate Zion Griffin had 44 points and nine rebounds.
On Sunday, Waukee-Clive will play Walnut Creek YMCA, who have Bolton, and MRG International will play Des Moines Outreach Lions Club, who have Michael Jacobson and Grill. The winners of those games will face off in the championship game that night.
