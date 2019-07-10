Ashley Joens will be joining the U.S. team for the U19 FIBA World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand after Jordan Nixon, from Notre Dame, was injured.
A member of a gold-medalist U.S. team at the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship, Joens was named an alternate for both teams and now finds herself a part of the U19 FIBA World Cup.
"It's such a great honor to be able to play on the USA team, and after getting to compete last summer, I'm even more excited to get the opportunity to play with them again," Joens said in an Iowa State press release.
At the 2018 FIBA Americas, Joens was named a captain and averaged 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the American team, which won gold.
Louisville coach Jeff Walz, who is coaching the U.S. team, said in a team press release that Joens will fit in well with the team since she is already familiar with the system the team will run.
Before the World Cup (July 20-28), Joens will have scrimmages in Japan and Thailand, so she will have opportunities to further her knowledge of Walz’s offensive and defensive systems.
The U.S. will be in Japan from July 13 through 15 and will scrimmage Japan, and then Argentina and Germany in Thailand from July 17 through 19.
The Americans' first action at the World Cup will be in group play. In Group C, the U.S. will face Hungary, South Korea and Australia.
"What a great honor and opportunity for Ash to again get to represent the USA and Iowa State," coach Bill Fennelly said in an Iowa State press release. "Just like she does for the Cyclones, I am sure she will play hard and impact success as they look for another gold medal."
In her freshman year at Iowa State, Joens averaged 11.7 points, 5 rebounds and .7 assists while shooting 43% from the floor and 36% from three and was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
Joens will be able to provide shooting and defense to the U.S. immediately as the team looks to capture the World Cups gold medal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.