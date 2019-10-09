Taking on No. 1 Baylor on Wednesday, Iowa State fell in straight sets to the Lady Bears, who are undefeated this season.
The Cyclones record falls to 11-5 overall (2-2 Big 12) after losing three-straight sets to Baylor 26-24, 25-18, 27-25.
On the attack, both teams hit well below their season hitting percentages with the Lady Bears hitting .214 and the Cyclones hitting .147.
Baylor’s Yossiana Pressley led all players with 15 kills, but she was limited to a .156 hitting percentage. Overall, the Cyclones registered eight blocks on defense.
Shelly Stafford added 10 kills to the Lady Bears’ attack at an efficient .412 hitting percentage.
For the Cyclone attack, freshman Annie Hatch led the team with 10 kills along with a hitting percentage of .233.
Eleanor Holthaus and Josie Herbst, Iowa State’s other outside hitters, both hit well below their season averages with Holthaus hitting .071 and Herbst -.053.
In the backrow, libero Michal Schuler tied with Baylor’s Hannah Lockin for the most digs in the match with 15.
Moving forward, Iowa State’s next match comes against Texas Tech on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Hilton.
