The Iowa State hockey team had a solid first weekend against the Waldorf Warriors. The Cyclones started the weekend strong with a 6-0 Iowa State victory and the other was a low-scoring 2-1 overtime victory against the Warriors on Saturday.
The first game of the season was quick, incisive hockey as the Cyclones dominated the Warriors 6-0 Friday night at home.
Newcomers Matty Moran, Payton McSharry, Ray Zimmerman and Stuart Pearson led the offense most of the night with three first-period goals. Some familiar faces added to the victory with goals from C.J. Banter and Dylan Goggin.
Every score by the Cyclones was executed quickly. The Cyclones scored their first goal in 15 seconds. There two other scores in that period and the last one came in 30 seconds after McSharry snuck one past the Warrior goalie. At the end of the first period the Cyclones had thirteen shots and the Warriors only had five. Senior Nikate Kozak was strong at goalie, allowing the Warriors just one goal over the course of the weekend.
During the second period there was only one goal that came in the first four minutes. Newcomer Stuart Pearson made a name for himself with his speed and competitiveness.
C.J. Banser was the first returning Cyclone to score, when he put one in the net at the start of the third period. The Cyclones will play Missouri State at home on Friday and Saturday.
