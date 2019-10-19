Cyclone Hockey (6-4) completed the sweep of the Jamestown Jimmies (2-3), winning 3-0 Saturday night.
Even though the Cyclones won Friday night, the two Jamestown goals were controversial. The bounces went Jamestown's way with Fairmain calling them "grey area goals."
Saturday night, the puck started bouncing the Cyclone's way in the series and season.
The Cyclones led the Jimmies 1-0 after 20 minutes as a result of Dylan Goggin's goal at 10 minutes, 8 seconds. Goggin appeared to be passing the puck to an open Cyclone on the back side during the odd man rush, but it ricocheted off of Jamestown goaltender Tyson Brouwer and into the net.
“We’re just trying to get any goals we can, putting the puck in front of the net. Obviously, we got a bounce to go our way," said Goggin. " It’s nice to be rewarded for a lot of the hard work we’ve had over the last few weeks.”
Coach Jason Fairman was pleased in the fortune of the bounce that lead to Goggin's goal, especially after the goals scored Friday by Jamestown.
“The bounce was in our favor," said Fairman. “That’s poetic justice to some degree.”
This would not be the only favorable bounce of the night for the Cyclones.
During a power play in the second period, Cyclone forward Bryan Bandyk fired a shot that deflected off fellow Cyclone forward Hunter Dolan and slipped passed Brouwer at 14:36. Dolan's power play goal doubled the Cyclones lead.
“Every game there’s bad bounces and good bounces, luckily they were on our side tonight, said Cyclone goalie Nikita Kozak. “It’s always good to have the bounces go your way.”
The Cyclones ended the second period with a 2-0 lead, but also down a man with Bandyk being sent to the penalty box at 19:28.
They once again were able to kill off the penalty for the third time in as many chances.
“Our penalty kills were pretty good," Fariman said. "I think it’s one of the top in the nation.”
The Jimmies heavily outshot the Cyclones early in the third period, but the score remained two goals to none.
The Cyclones would pick up their fourth and final penalty of the night at 9:07 in the third. They finished 4/4 on penalty kills, helping Kozak pitch the shutout.
“The defense [was] really good at picking up sticks and getting in shot lanes, making my job easy,” Kozak said.
The Jimmies offense was kept at bay by the Cyclone blueliners, protecting and increasing the lead.
The lead would widen one more time in the game. Freshman forward Payton McSharry went top shelf – slotting home the third goal for the Cyclones – at 15:48.
The early bounces and the unwavering defense were contributing factors in the win.
“We really pride ourselves in our D zone coverage," Goggin said. “Nitika played well. It’s always nice to get a shutout for our goalie.”
