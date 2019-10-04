Cyclone Hockey faced the Illinois State Redbirds on Friday, with the Cyclones defeating the Redbirds 1-0.
A tough battle was fought between the Cyclones and the Redbirds; throughout the first two periods the game was scoreless. It was only until the final seconds of the third period a goal was scored. Freshman Dominick Varallo scored in the final 19 seconds of the third period to secure a tight win for the Cyclones.
Defense was the focus for both teams. Cyclone goalie Nikata Kozak ended the night with a total of 35 plus shots prevented. The Redbirds prevented 25 plus shots; Illinois State goalie Hannes Kiefer protected the goal extremely well up until the final seconds.
During the first period, the Cyclones attempted seven shots while the Redbirds attempted twelve. In the second period, the Cyclones attempted 19 total shots while the Redbirds had a total of 23.
Varallo scores with 19 seconds left in the game to win it for the Cyclones! A big goal for Varallo as it is his first goal as a Cyclone and the GWG! @ISUHockey #BattleOfTheBirds #TravelingCyclones #CycloneHockey #NeverEnough pic.twitter.com/LiVOwZbqIg— Cyclone Hockey (@CycloneHockey) October 5, 2019
It was also a struggle on offense for both teams. Over the course of the night there were 25-plus shots from each team with no signs of a goal until Varollo's winner.
The Cyclone Hockey team will stay in Bloomington this weekend when they face the Redbirds again on Saturday at 7 p.m.
