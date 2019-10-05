Cyclone Hockey faced the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, with the Redbirds defeating the Cyclones 3-1. The Cyclones split the weekend with Illinois State.
The weekend was filled with defensive play. Saturday night's game was another strong performance by both goalies. Cyclone goalie Nikata Kozak had 25 plus saves, Redbirds goalie Hannes Kiefer had 15 plus saves. Both had to protect the goal with their lives this weekend.
The Cyclones could not get anything going during the first period of play. The Redbirds ended the first period with a goal from Jack Kremer.
During the second period the Cyclones tied it up 1-1 — Max Kamper scored his first goal as a Cyclone, and the goal came in late as the second period was coming to a close. The Cyclones put up a total of 28 shots in the second period while the Redbirds had a total of 19 shots.
Cyclones split the weekend with @ISUHockey #CycloneHockey #NeverEnough #BattleOfTheBirds #TravelingCyclones pic.twitter.com/0crCSVeP5I— Cyclone Hockey (@CycloneHockey) October 6, 2019
During the third period the Cyclones slipped from being tied 1-1 to having the Redbirds score two goals in the final frame.
The Cyclones will look to bounce back from this loss against the Lindenwood Lions. Cyclone Hockey will travel back to Ames to face Lindenwood on October 11 and 12, with both games starting at 7:30 p.m.
