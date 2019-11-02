After another weekend off, the Cyclone women are making the trip to Alberta Lea, Minnesota, for a neutral location game against the Eagles of UW-La Crosse.
The last time the Cyclones took the ice was against a quick Wisconsin-Eau Claire team. The Cyclones managed to finish the weekend with an even 1-1 record by the scores of 4-3 and 1-4.
Coach Anthony Song said the Cyclones are beginning to click.
“Kamryn Crawford and her linemates, Delaney Keaveny and Gabby Stevenson have been playing extremely good offense recently," Song said. "They produced a lot of crucial offense. Not to forget, Aubri Larson and Paige Huskey have been having very good chemistry on the ice.”
This is apparent as the group has accounted for seven of the twelve goals scored by the Cyclone women this season. Crawford, a team leader, has accounted for three of those eight and is expected to contribute a lot in this upcoming matchup against a very “consistent” UW La Crosse team. Belle Reeve and McKenzie Dudevoir have also begun to come on this season each contributing goals and assists to put the team in the best possible situation to succeed.
Song also mentioned that the pair of Kelly Mulcrone and Morgan Lunders are “a very shut down defensive pair." Song said they also are both contributing offensively as well, each contributing a goal apiece.
Finally, Song mentioned his goalies, Abbie Hatcher and Megan Smith, as being the backbone of the team. He also noted that his goalies’ aggression forces opponents into quick decision making which, in turn, leads to mistakes on their end.
Song's key to victory this weekend? Playing their game.
Song states that this weekend the plan is to “be careful when taking penalties and to be more patient when making plays.”
The puck drops at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Alberta Lea, Minnesota.
