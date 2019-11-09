The Cyclone women will attempt to bounce back in this weekend’s rematch with the Bison of North Dakota State.
Iowa State fell 2-4 to the Eagles of UW-La Crosse this past weekend. Head coach Anthony Song attributed the loss to a failure to compete for the full 60 minutes. Song said the goal moving into this weekend’s double header against the Bison is to focus on having a "very structured defensive zone, and creating offense from there.”
The Cyclones will certainly have their work cut out for them this weekend in a rematch against the Bison, as NDSU is in contention for the conference’s top spot. The Bison are coming off an especially hot weekend after putting an a beating on the Huskers of Nebraska by scores of 17-0 and 20-0.
Between the two games, 11 Bison contributed to the 37 goals scored. The majority of the 37 goals came from Sara Hammami and Laura Friedman, who each contributed seven goals apiece, as well as Emma Faferlee and Alyssa Hansen, who each contributed five goals of their own.
In the previous matchup between Iowa State and North Dakota State, the Cyclones were shut out 0-4 in game one and came away with a 3-3 tie in game two. In order to come out with a win, the Cyclones will need to compete for the full 60 minutes, Song emphasized.
Puck drops in the Ames/ISU Ice Arena Saturday at 10:45p.m. and Sunday at 11:45 a.m.
