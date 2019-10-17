Cyclone Hockey has a .500 record one-quarter of the way through the regular season. It hasn't scored more than two goals since a 3-2 win over Missouri State three weeks ago.
Frustrated? Yes. Dwelling and panicking? No.
The Cyclones have a chance to turn around their misfortunes and break a three-game losing streak starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday as the seventh-ranked team in the land hosts 15th-ranked Jamestown for a weekend series inside the Ames/ISU Ice Arena.
It is also alumni weekend for Cyclone Hockey.
"We're definitely a gritty team, we're a hard-working team," said freshman forward Matty Moran. "If we stick to the plan, run our systems, it'll happen naturally. You got to stay the course."
Since starting 3-0 and averaging 3.6 goals per game, Cyclone Hockey has gone 1-4. The team has scored one goal in three games while allowing 2.2 goals per game, including three straight contests its allowed three goals.
The two leading goal scorers — junior Dylan Goggin and freshman Ray Zimmerman — have been held off the scoreboard in the last two series.
Only Moran and fellow freshman Dom Varallo have found the back of the net in the last five contests.
Moran believes it's due to the strength of the schedule, not the youth of the team.
"We've played some tough teams, just got to take it for what it is," Moran said. "You take each loss as a lesson and you move on."
Head coach Jason Fairman believes that as well.
"They're prepared for tight games," Fairman said.
It'll be the first time in three years the Cyclones play the Jimmies.
Jamestown has only played three games — two in the regular season — after its weekend series six days ago with Williston State College was postponed.
Its two wins are top notch.
The Jimmies played defending ACHA champions Minot State for a home-and-home series and swept them, winning both games in overtime.
Fairman expects a challenge when the programs meet for the first time since 2017, when Jamestown took both games of the series by a 4-2 score.
"They'll be at Nationals and be in the mix of things," Fairman said. "They play very similarly to us, they're disciplined. It's going to be a tough series."
As Cyclone Hockey has struggled offensively, Jamestown has had their struggles defensively.
They allowed five goals against University of Mary and four goals against Minot State in the series opener. The Jimmies' starting goalie — Tyson Brouwer — has saved 81 shots and allowed 10 goals.
Fairman is hopeful this can be the series luck gets bounced on his teams side.
"I think we go into this weekend as we would any weekend," Fairman said. "Got to believe the hockey gods will work for us eventually."
This marks the end of a four-game home stand as Cyclone Hockey hits the road in four of the next six series of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.