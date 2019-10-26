ATHENS, Ohio – If there was one thing missing on the Cyclone Hockey resume, it was a signature win.
It defeated top-20 opponents Missouri State and Jamestown, but it had yet to defeat a fellow top-10 team.
The Cyclones accomplished that Saturday.
Seventh-ranked Cyclone Hockey, one night after giving up four first period goals to sixth-ranked Ohio, shut them out in a 2-0 win inside the Bird Arena.
It's the first win of CSCHL conference play for the Cyclones (7-5, 1-3 CSCHL).
Freshman Ray Zimmerman continued his solid play with a goal in the first period to give Cyclone Hockey an early 1-0 advantage.
Both teams had ample chances in the opening 40 minutes.
The Cyclones and Bobcats combined for six penalties, but neither side could find the back of the net with a man advantage.
In the final two minutes of the third period, Cyclone Hockey connected on the dagger to salvage a split on the road.
Senior goalie Nikita Kozak finished with his third clean sheet of the season.
The Cyclones will hit the road again next weekend for a series with another top-10 opponent, Central Oklahoma. Both games will start at 7:30 p.m.
