GameDay at Cy-Hawk 12.jpg

Coach Matt Campbell speaks at the ESPN College GameDay at Iowa State.

Iowa State football picked up a recruit for its secondary Friday morning, according to Alex Halsted of 247sports.com.

The recruit's name is Michal Antoine. Antoine is 2020 recruit, and is listed at 5-foot 11-inches and 165-pounds.

Antoine is a 3-star recruit according to 247sports. Other teams who offered Antione include Boston College, Missouri, Pitt, Louisville, Minnesota and more.

Iowa State's secondary has seen success to start the 2019 season, with Anthony Johnson and Datrone Young anchoring Antoine's listed position group.

Campbell adds Antoine to his growing list of 2020 recruits that is now at 21.

