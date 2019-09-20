Iowa State football picked up a recruit for its secondary Friday morning, according to Alex Halsted of 247sports.com.
Iowa State has picked up a commitment from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) cornerback Michal Antoine, who had offers from seven other Power 5 programs. The Cyclones find a cornerback in the 2020 class: https://t.co/NWuRy82DVn pic.twitter.com/dv6e81igHt— Alex Halsted (@AlexHalsted) September 20, 2019
The recruit's name is Michal Antoine. Antoine is 2020 recruit, and is listed at 5-foot 11-inches and 165-pounds.
Antoine is a 3-star recruit according to 247sports. Other teams who offered Antione include Boston College, Missouri, Pitt, Louisville, Minnesota and more.
Iowa State's secondary has seen success to start the 2019 season, with Anthony Johnson and Datrone Young anchoring Antoine's listed position group.
Campbell adds Antoine to his growing list of 2020 recruits that is now at 21.
