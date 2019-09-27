Each week, the Daily's sports editors will make their picks for Iowa State football. This week, the Cyclones take on the Bears.
Zane Douglas, Assistant Sports Editor (3-0)
Iowa State 34, Baylor 24
Iowa State’s offense came alive last week for the first time all season and while this isn’t Louisiana-Monroe, expect the offensive outburst to continue. Iowa State’s defense is one of the best in the conference, but the Cyclones’ offense is what showed up last week. Coming off of numerous program records, it’s not bold to predict a solid offensive performance from the Cyclones again. Look for Tom Manning to have a gameplan in place to overpower the average defense of the Bears.
On the defensive side, Iowa State will have its hands full with Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer. Brewer has put together a nice career with the Bears which makes this the toughest test so far for the Cyclone defense. Despite this, Iowa State will come away victorious on Saturday.
Noah Rohlfing, Sports Editor (3-0)
Iowa State 28, Baylor 20
There’s bound to still be bad blood among a few of these players on both sides of the ball after last year’s meeting between the Bears and Cyclones resulted in David Montgomery’s ejection. I expect there to be a bit of extracurricular activity early on in this game before things settle down. But the extra motivation and history between the squads might mean lower scoring, which plays directly into Iowa State’s hands.
The Bears have a great quarterback in Charlie Brewer but the Cyclones will be able to handle him when it matters most. This one is close until the end, but I think a Brock Purdy pass to Tarique Milton seals the deal for Iowa State.
Matt Belinson, Assistant Sports Editor (2-1)
Iowa State 17, Baylor 21
This game “trap game” written all over it.
After blowing out Louisiana-Monroe with record breaking offense all game long, Iowa State is going to come back down to Earth hard.
Baylor's defense is going to get to Purdy just enough to force him into some bad decisions which we saw him make on multiple drives last week.
Iowa State's run defense got chewed up by a mobile quarterback in Caleb Evans last week and Charlie Brewer is going to do the same.
Iowa State will win if it stops the run but I don't think the Cyclones will in this matchup.
