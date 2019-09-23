Turns out, breaking school and conference records is a good case for winning Player of the Week honors.
Sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy found this out Monday, when we was named the Big 12's Offensive Player of the Weeks for his record-setting outing against Lousiana-Monroe.
Purdy had 510 yards of total offense (435 through the air and 75 on the ground) and six touchdowns against the Warhawks. The 510 total yards broke a record set by Seneca Wallace in 2002, and the six touchdowns (three passing, three rushing) made him in the first player in Big 12 history to have 400 yards passing, three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in the same game.
Iowa State starts Big 12 play against Baylor on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Television coverage will be on ESPN.
