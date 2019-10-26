Iowa State lost its first October game in its last 11 tries on Saturday, falling to Oklahoma State 34-27 in the Cyclones' homecoming game.
Oklahoma State failed to get anything going on a lot of drives, but on three separate occasions, the Cowboys broke off plays for longer than 50 yards.
Star Cowboys' running back Chuba Hubbard saw less volume than usual, but he was still effective as he averaged over six yards per carry and over 100 yards overall.
Cyclones' sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy had a rocky game, but his number was called upon often as he threw the ball 62 times in the game. He completed 39 of those for 370 yards, one touchdown and three interception.
Those interceptions were the deciding factor in the game as the Cowboys' Malcolm Rodriguez returned the first one for the go-ahead touchdown to put Oklahoma State up 34-27. The second one was on Iowa State's second to last drive that made the lead almost insurmountable, with only a last gasp remaining.
Purdy threw another interception on his final effort.
Running back Breece Hall played his third straight solid game with 81 yards and two touchdowns, but it couldn't propel the Cyclones to victory as they lose their first October game since 2017.
