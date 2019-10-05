IMG_6953-2.jpg

Redshirt Junior Braxton Lewis runs off the field during the Iowa State vs South Dakota Football game Sept. 1.

 Mikinna Kerns/Iowa State Daily

Rain will once again play a factor in Iowa State's game day as the Cyclones' Big 12 game against TCU has been delayed until 1 p.m.

The game was originally set for an 11 a.m. kickoff, but after Iowa State athletics spoke with the National Weather Service, ESPN and the Big 12, all parties felt it would be best to push the game back.

Pending further weather delays, kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Stay tuned for any updates.

