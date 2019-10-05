Rain will once again play a factor in Iowa State's game day as the Cyclones' Big 12 game against TCU has been delayed until 1 p.m.
Official announcement to be made shortly but after consulting with the Big 12, TCU, ESPN and the National Weather Service, our game will be delayed until 1 pm— Jamie Pollard (@IASTATEAD) October 5, 2019
The game was originally set for an 11 a.m. kickoff, but after Iowa State athletics spoke with the National Weather Service, ESPN and the Big 12, all parties felt it would be best to push the game back.
Pending further weather delays, kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Stay tuned for any updates.
