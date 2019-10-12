Iowa State took down West Virginia on Saturday by a score of 31-14. With the win, the Cyclones are now 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in conference play.
The game started slow, with the Mountaineers' defense capitalizing on a Kene Nwangwu mistake for the first and only score of the first quarter.
Iowa State came back with a couple touchdowns of its own — rushing touchdowns by freshman running back Breece Hall and sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy for one and two yards, respectively.
Hall enjoyed a breakout game and would later score a second and third time for the Cyclones in the third quarter. Hall had 132 yards on 26 carries.
West Virginia tied the game late in the second quarter, but the Mountaineers weren't able to find any more scoring opportunities.
Iowa State caused multiple turnovers that shifted the momentum of the game, and in both instances the turnover included safety Braxton Lewis.
West Virginia had trouble moving the ball with its starting quarterback Austin Kendall suffering an apparent upper-body injury early in the game. Kendall did not return.
Iowa State's defense once again controlled the tempo of the game and gave the Cyclones what they needed to win.
In the fourth quarter, Iowa State added 17 points behind a Brady Narveson field goal and wide receiver Joseph Scates' first career touchdown reception and the Hall one yard punch in.
The Cyclones will take on Texas Tech next weekend in Lubbock, Texas.
