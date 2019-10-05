After a 2-2 start, Iowa State got a win that it sorely needed on Saturday with a 49-24 rout of TCU.
The Cyclones got on the board early thanks to tight end Chase Allen's first career touchdown catch from one-yard out.
After a field goal from the visiting TCU, Iowa State struck again – this time on defense.
Middle Linebacker O'Rien Vance – the Big 12's sack leader – forced a fumble on a sack of quarterback Max Duggan leading to a scoop and score touchdown by lineman Eyiome Uwazurike.
Iowa State added another first-half touchdown, bringing the score to 21-3.
The Cyclones' offense did not slow down in the second half, pouring on two more touchdowns in the third quarter, while the Horned Frogs could only muster one of their own.
With the score at 35-10, TCU was able to cut the deficit with a some nice drives and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but there wasn't enough time for the Horned Frogs to challenge the lead.
Iowa State also added a touchdown of its own to cap off a big day for quarterback Brock Purdy.
Purdy went 19-24 passing for 247 yards and two touchdowns and also added two touchdowns on the ground on 11 rushes for 99 yards.
Iowa State goes back on the road next weekend against West Virginia at 3 p.m.
