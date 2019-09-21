Iowa State's offense came to play on Saturday against the Warhawks in the Cyclones' non-conference finale.
The Cyclones beat the Warhawks 72-20, with the offense setting multiple records during the rout.
Brock Purdy was responsible for six touchdowns and 510 yards of total offense – the latter being a school record.
Purdy finished the game 21-27 for 435 yards passing with three touchdowns and one interception.
The lone interception was one of very few mistakes Purdy made against the Warhawks, as the sophomore quarterback became the first Iowa State quarterback to pass for 400 yards or more since Austen Arnaud (440 yards) in 2008.
Tarique Milton reaped the biggest rewards from Purdy's historic day, with the second-year receiver hauling in three catches for 142 yards and one touchdown. The touchdown came on a 73-yard pass from Purdy to Milton after Warhawk defenders lost Milton in the secondary.
Iowa State's defense put up a strong performance as well, creating three turnovers. The defense had two interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Louisiana-Monroe's quarterback Caleb Evans had 93 yards rushing and 176 yards passing with two touchdowns. Running back Josh Johnson had 14 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown for the Warhawks.
Iowa State will head on the road to take on Baylor in the first game of confernce play.
