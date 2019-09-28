After setting records left and right last week against Louisiana Monroe on offense, Iowa State fell short on both sides of the ball in its conference opener against Baylor on Saturday.
Iowa State fell to Baylor 23-21 after the Bears' freshman kicker John Mayers kicked a game winning field goal with 21 seconds left in regulation. It was Mayer's first career made field goal.
Iowa State's offense took a major step back for most of the game, with Brock Purdy throwing for 342 yards, two touchdowns and one interception along with a game-ending fumble.
The Cyclones came into the matchup with the Bears having only had one true three-and-out all season. That number increased in the first Big 12 game of the year for the Cyclones.
Iowa State was shut out for the first three quarters of the game, with the run game for the Cyclones gaining a pedestrian 63 yards and having no receiver gain more than 78 yards.
ISU's O-line once again allows quick pressure on Purdy leading to a fumble recovery by Baylor. Final Baylor 23, ISU 21— Matt Belinson (@BelinsonMatt) September 28, 2019
On the defensive side of the ball, Iowa State could not stop quarterback Charlie Brewer of Baylor.
Brewer had a reputation of using his legs to scramble for big plays, but in this game, it was his arm that burned the Cyclones the most.
Brewer ended the day with 307 passing yards and three touchdowns. Brewer hit senior wide receiver Denzel Mims for two touchdowns.
Iowa State has not won a conference opener since 2015, a streak nearly on the verge of being broken on Saturday before the Bears' late winner. Iowa State is now 2-2 on the season.
