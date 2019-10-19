The Cyclones made sure to bring their dynamic offense to Lubbock on Saturday, with Iowa State putting up 560 yards of total offense in a 34-24 win against Texas Tech.
In it's 10th win in October over the last three seasons, Iowa State got career-setting performances from multiple weapons.
Breece Hall shows out in the second half
Breece Hall picked up right where he left off for Iowa State last week against West Virginia.
Hall piled up 183 yards and two touchdowns against Texas Tech on Saturday — with his 183 yards on the ground putting him third on the list for most rushing yards by a freshman running back in school history.
The freshman running back got his number called on the first play from scrimmage for Iowa State, as Hall rushed for a five yard gain.
Despite getting the first play of the game for the Cyclones, Hall saved his production and scoring for the second half.
He wasted no time getting the scoring started once the second half began.
On Iowa State's first play of the second half, Hall caught a shovel-pass from Brock Purdy. Hall had multiple receivers and linemen in front of him setting up blocks in an attempt to get Hall in space.
Hall got all the space he needed and then some.
The freshman took off down the sideline while breaking two Tech defenders' tackles on his way for a 75 yard touchdown house-call to open the half.
“Get off me” - Breece Hall pic.twitter.com/dQlheBrbXp— Tyler Hansen (@t3hansen) October 19, 2019
After Purdy connected with Tarique Milton on a 44 yard pitch-and-catch, Hall scurried his way into the end zone for 30 yards to put Iowa State up 34-17 with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Out of the 183 yards Hall generated on the ground, 146 of them came in the second half.
Hall has made his mark on the Iowa State offense and given the Cyclones a running back with consistent ability to pile up good amounts of yards over the last two games while also finding the end zone.
Over Hall's last two games, the freshman running back has given Iowa State a combined 321 yards and five touchdowns.
Kolar continues to produce
Hall wasn't the only weapon Texas Tech had to endure on Saturday, as Charlie Kolar continued his production with Purdy.
Career-bests and career-firsts were all over the stat sheet for Kolar.
Former Norman North standout Charlie Kolar etching his name in the Cyclone record book. #okpreps https://t.co/Cf8wm2C2jx— Joe Buettner (@ByJoeBuettner) October 19, 2019
The sophomore finished the game with 79 yards and caught two touchdowns, making Saturday his first multi-touchdown game of his career. Kolar also had a career-long reception of 49 yards.
Like Hall, Kolar's production has taken a turn for the better for the Cyclones as of late. Since Iowa State began on its three-game October win-streak, Kolar has been in the thick of the offense's success.
Since Iowa State's win over TCU, Kolar has hauled in seven receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns.
Kolar now has 398 yards on the season, putting him at No. 7 all-time for single-season receiving yards by an Iowa State tight end.
By season's end, Kolar could be on his way into the top-five if his production stays consistent throughout the rest of conference play.
Brock Purdy lets it loose
Iowa State has a new career leader in 300-yard passing games. Former Cyclone quarterback Bret Meyer held the record previously with five games of over 300 yards, but Brock Purdy set the record in the first half against the Red Raiders.
Purdy put up 378 yards and three touchdowns on the day — two going to Kolar and the third to La'Michael Pettway.
Purdy distributed the ball fairly evenly throughout his receiving core as Deshaunte Jones led the team in catches with seven. The senior-wideout ended his day with 51 yards receiving.
Milton caught four balls for 98 yards, Pettway had four receptions for 41 yards and Hall caught three passes for 73 yards.
