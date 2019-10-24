Texas Tech Football vs. Iowa State

The Cyclones will celebrate homecoming Saturday afternoon against Oklahoma State, but before the festivities begin, the Daily's sports editors have made their selections.

Zane Douglas, Assistant Sports Editor (5-2)

Iowa State 42, Oklahoma State 28

The Cyclones come into this game with all the momentum in the world. It’s beating a dead horse at this point, but Iowa State is good at football in October. Not only that, but Iowa State has been steamrolling opponents recently — especially those with bad defenses. Oklahoma State’s defense isn’t quite as bad as Texas Tech’s defense, but that also doesn’t say much.

On offense, Oklahoma State has one of the deadliest weapons in the country in the form of running back Chuba Hubbard. Hubbard is averaging about 180 yards a game, so expect him to get a heavy workload, but as the game script flips in Iowa State’s direction, the Cowboys will have to pass. Iowa State takes this one comfortably.

Noah Rohlfing, Sports Editor (6-1)

Iowa State 52, Oklahoma State 30

Why not? This is a high-scoring team headed up against a defense fresh off of giving up 45 points in two Big 12 games already this season. Iowa State’s defense is good, but the offensive firepower of Chuba Hubbard and Spencer Sanders will be sure to provide Oklahoma State with some points. I expect the Cyclones to get chunk plays in bunches and fill up the scoreboard — particularly in the second half. Oklahoma State keeps it close until a burst of Breece Hall carries puts the game to bed.

Matt Belinson, Assistant Sports Editor (6-1)

Iowa State 35, Oklahoma State 17

Even though both the Cyclones and the Cowboys are walking into this matchup with dynamic offenses, I give a big edge to the Cyclones in this game. Iowa State is riding the October momentum, and Oklahoma State’s defense is nothing to be scared of — as the Cowboys are giving up 173 rushing yards per game to its opponents. I expect Breece Hall to take advantage of that on Saturday. Chuba Hubbard will be a tough weapon to contain, but Iowa State is still in the hunt to reach the Big 12 Championship and will not let Oklahoma State stand in its way.

Trevor Babcock, Limelight Editor

Iowa State 35, Oklahoma State 21

It’s homecoming week. Would Iowa State schedule homecoming week on a week they have anything but a slam dunk win at Jack Trice on Saturday? I don’t think so. This game is all about the homecoming vibe. With three conference wins and Iowa State starting to get some AP Poll cred on top of the homecoming vibe in Jack Trice, the Cowboys have a lot to overcome. That’s all the Cyclones need to secure the win for this one. They’ll keep it to a modest two score victory over the Cowboys for a little drama, but the plot armor with the Cyclones is far too strong.

