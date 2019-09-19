Iowa State football searches for its second win of the season when it comes up against Louisiana-Monroe at 11 a.m. Saturday. Here are the Daily sports staff's selections for the game.
Zane Douglas (2-0) — Assistant Sports Editor
Iowa State 41, Louisiana-Monroe 24
Iowa State has fallen flat on offense in the first two games. They’ve been able to rack up yards and field position, but they can’t seem to finish drives well. That’ll change on Saturday. Look for offensive coordinator Tom Manning to be ready for the aggressive defensive scheme that the Warhawks run with some tricky plays and relentless running attack. Louisiana-Monroe has given up over 200 rushing yards in every game they’ve played this season.
On the other end, Iowa State’s defense will be too much for the Warhawks. While Louisiana-Monroe might have the best offense that the Cyclones have seen so far, but the Cyclone defense is just too strong. Look for Iowa State to take this one thanks to heavy rushing numbers.
Noah Rohlfing (2-0) — Sports Editor
Iowa State 34, Louisiana-Monroe 17
This game is a chance for Iowa State to bounce back after what was a gut punch against the Hawkeyes. When the Cyclones take the field Saturday, they’ll be searching for their first victory over an FBS team since the win over Baylor on Nov. 10. Louisiana-Monroe is only in the Sun Belt, but the Warhawks have a strong, experienced team and a good coach in Matt Viator.
The Warhawks represent a solid final non-con opponent for the Cyclones, and I feel as though it’ll give Iowa State a chance to do some things differently on offense to get the running game on track. This game will be close for at least the first half, but Iowa State will pull away and end the month of September with a winning record for the first time under Matt Campbell.
Matt Belinson (1-1) — Assistant Sports Editor
Iowa State 30, Louisiana-Monroe 7
Coming off a heartbreaking loss to in-state rival Iowa in the Cy-Hawk game last Saturday, Iowa State will dominate this matchup.
At least, they should.
But from what I have seen from this year’s team, nothing is a guarantee. And Louisiana-Monroe is no pushover.
Louisiana-Monroe showed its toughness in the second game of the year, when the Warhawks fell one point shy of beating Florida State two weeks ago.
While Florida State is no longer the college football powerhouse it once was, the Seminoles are still a top school for talented football players and in a power-five conference.
Louisiana-Monroe is a veteran team, with a senior quarterback who is entering his third year as the starting quarterback and a running back who has racked up 289 yards and three touchdowns in his first two games of the season.
With all that being said, Iowa State will beat this veteran team in the end.
The Cyclones are looking to take all their anger and frustration of playing at a low level for the first two games of their season. Unfortunately, Louisiana-Monroe will be the victim this Saturday.
Iowa State has more weapons and a better defense, and that will be too much for Monroe to handle.
Emily Pollock — Copy Chief
Iowa State 38, Louisiana-Monroe 13
After Friday the 13th unleashed its curse on the Cyclones in last Saturday’s tragic game against the Hawkeyes, Iowa State is sure to cause a turnover and put the curse in possession of Louisiana-Monroe. Despite their name, the Warhawks aren’t a wolf in sheep’s clothing, but rather a sheep in hawk’s clothing – and not the Iowa kind.
The Warhawks may look fierce from their previous games and offense, but they are no match for the Cyclones’ solid defense. Where Louisiana-Monroe has experience, Iowa State has a strong backbone and fresh eyes on the field. Coming off of the Cy-Hawk loss, the Cyclones will have a win at the forefront of their minds when playing against the Warhawks. Louisiana-Monroe will put up a good fight, but Iowa State will bring the thunder (hopefully without a rainstorm). Come Saturday, the Cyclones will blow away the competition and finish September out with their second win of the season.
