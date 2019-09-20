fb vs kansas-9.jpg

Fans brave the rain while cheering on the Cyclones in their game against Kansas on Oct. 14, 2017. The game was delayed 37 minutes due to a severe thunderstorm warning.

 Emily Blobaum/Iowa State Daily

Iowa State football fans will have to deal with more than just the elements on Saturday. 

The Cyclones announced Thursday afternoon that due to the amount of rain over the past week and the rough state of the grass lots following the Iowa game, the grass parking lots would be closed for Saturday's game against Louisiana-Monroe. 

Those with passes for grass lot G7 will be able to park in the Vet Med parking lots, meaning there will be no general parking in that lot. There will be on-campus parking available as usual. 

The City of Ames sent a press release out Friday morning reminding people of new increased fines for game day parking violations from the regular $20 to $40

Iowa State hosts the Warhawks at 11 a.m. Saturday, with a high chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the morning. 

