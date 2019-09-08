They're coming to your city.
For the first time ever, Ames, Iowa, will be the host for College GameDay — college football's premier pre-game show — when Iowa State plays Iowa on Saturday, September 14. Randy Peterson of the Des Moines Register reported the news first, sending Cyclones Twitter into a bit of a frenzy.
This is probably the greatest thing to happen in the state of Iowa, after breakfast pizza of course https://t.co/fNqNsdOTFR— Trey C. (@TreyCheers) September 8, 2019
CyHawk Rivalry. https://t.co/1QgR4tRHMf— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) September 8, 2019
GAMEDAY GOING TO EL ASSICO https://t.co/s2Alr7qjpd— Brett Hudson (@Brett_Hudson) September 8, 2019
ESPN then announced Saturday night during its primetime coverage of LSU v. Texas that the show would be packing up and heading to Iowa State's campus for its maiden visit ahead of the Cy-Hawk showdown, likely to be the first in school history where both Iowa and Iowa State are ranked in the AP top-25.
The decision to come to Ames was made easier for ESPN executives by the leader in the clubhouse for GameDay entering the week — No. 21 Syracuse — getting blasted by Maryland, 63-20, in an early game Saturday afternoon. With Iowa handling Rutgers easily and the Cyclones on a bye, the Cy-Hawk game became the frontrunner for the show.
I know @BigGameTae is lobbying to be @CollegeGameDay guest picker. Maybe get the whole band back together? @GeorgesNiang20 @NazzyJML @Theiceman_21 @AbdelNader2 @DeonteBurton et al https://t.co/Ckf9N0LVxA— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) September 8, 2019
GameDay is a three-hour show held somewhere on the host team's campus near the stadium on Saturday mornings. It's unclear where specifically Gameday will be held, but chances are it'll be held in the shadow of Jack Trice. The show will start at 8 a.m.
The show — with a cast of host Rece Davis, analysts Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso and contributors David Pollack and Maria Taylor — is in its 32nd year on the air and its 26th year of live broadcasts.
"We are thrilled to have GameDay in Ames for the first time in school history," said Cyclones coach Matt Campbell in a press release. "College football Saturdays are an event, and ESPN has done a tremendous job in promoting this great game with GameDay. We are excited to showcase our great University, football program and fans to a national audience."
"I know our fans will be thrilled to a part of this special event."
Iowa State-Iowa will kick off at 3 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.
