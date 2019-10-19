Iowa State has made it double-digits in October victories.
The Cyclones used a near-perfect first half offensive display to dispatch the Red Raiders Saturday afternoon, 34-24.
Brock Purdy threw for 300 yards in the first half, setting an Iowa State record for most 300-yard games by a quarterback in school history.
seems like Charlie Kolar is having a solid morning in Lubbock— noah (@noahrohlfing) October 19, 2019
But the first half also belonged to redshirt sophomore Charlie Kolar, who grabbed two touchdown catches. Kicking woes aside — Brayden Narveson missed two field goals and Connor Assalley missed an extra point — Iowa State was cruising with a 20-7 lead.
A 15-play drive from Texas Tech to start the second half led to a field goal as the Red Raiders cut the Cyclones’ lead to 20-10. The next play from scrimmage, Breece Hall ran for a 75-yard touchdown and put Iowa State up 27-10. Hall became the first true freshman running back have two 100-yard games back-to-back in school history.
Tech responded with a touchdown at the end of the third quarter, but a Breece Hall run in the fourth quarter put the Cyclones out of reach.
Iowa State has now won three-straight games heading into a homecoming clash with Oklahoma State next Saturday. The Cyclones are 5-2.
