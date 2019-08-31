This wasn't the season opener Iowa State had planned. It was sloppy, disjointed and very nearly an avoidable loss.
But, despite numerous mistakes, the No. 21 Cyclones were able to notch their first win of the season against Northern Iowa in triple overtime, 29-26.
The game definitely started with a whimper as Iowa State punted from the 50 yard line on fourth-and-one. The conservative play calls continued throughout the first half, as the Cyclones punted on a fourth-and-2 from the UNI 40 in the second quarter.
The solitary points scored in the first half were by Cyclone kicker Connor Assalley to give Iowa State a 3-0 lead at the break.
A field goal from UNI out of the gate in the second half tied the contest at 3-3 before Iowa State drove down the field for the first touchdown of the game on a Brock Purdy pass to La'Michael Pettway.
Overtime in Ames, because why not? No. 21 Iowa State 13, FCS Northern Iowa 13.— noah (@noahrohlfing) August 31, 2019
A UNI field goal made it 10-6. On the next drive Purdy was ruled to have fumbled the ball under pressure, and it was returned for a Panthers touchdown, giving UNI a 13-10 lead late in the third quarter.
After stalling on their next two drives, the Cyclones thought they had the game-winning touchdown then Purdy scrambled eight yards to the end zone. Instead, it was called back for a hold and Iowa State settled for a field goal to tie the game at 13.
UNI was unable to score on the next drive and the game went to overtime.
After swapping field goals in the first overtimes, Iowa State struck first in the second OT with a Pettway touchdown grab. After picking up a fourth-down with the game on the line, Will McElvain found UNI running back Trevor Allen in the end zone to tie the game at 23 and send it to triple overtime.
After nearly losing the game on a Sheldon Croney fumble that was recovered by Brock Purdy, Croney scored the game-winner from one yard out to give the Cyclones a 1-0 start to the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.