Zane Douglas, Assistant Sports Editor (3-2)
Iowa State 42, West Virginia 21
West Virginia lost a lot of its best players last season and the mountaineers entirely switched up their coaching staff, so the team looks a lot different this season. The Mountaineers have two losses — one to Texas and one to Missouri — but aside from Texas, they haven’t played a very tough schedule.
Iowa State is coming off an offensive clinic in its last game. The Cyclones put up 49 points against one of the better defenses in the Big 12 – TCU. The Horned Frogs almost made it close in the fourth quarter, but Iowa State’s defense also had itself a nice day including a defensive touchdown.
Iowa State is simply better on either side of the ball, so look for the Cyclones to dominate the Mountaineers in Morgantown.
Noah Rohlfing, Sports Editor (4-1)
Iowa State 35, West Virginia 17
The Cyclones have their confidence back, and I don’t think a trip over to Morgantown, West Virginia, is going to cause Iowa State very many issues. Brock Purdy and the Iowa State offense had a clinical performance against TCU, finishing drives in a way the team hadn’t at the beginning of the season. Now, heading up against a West Virginia team who is improving but lacking in talent, I think it’s going to be a pretty worry-free afternoon for the Cyclones. They’ll come back to Ames with a 4-2 record and a perfect October intact.
Matt Belinson, Assistant Sports Editor (4-1)
Iowa State 32, West Virginia 14
Iowa State walks into Morgantown having just put 49 points on one of the Big 12's stingiest defenses in TCU. On Saturday, West Virginia will not pose as much of a threat on offense or on the defensive side of the ball. Last season, the Mountaineers touted a stout defense that rarely gave up big offensive performances. Iowa State broke the mark last season in Ames and will be the much better team in this matchup. West Virginia has the 97th-best third down defense in the country, so expect Iowa State to be moving the ball all game long.
