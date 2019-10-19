Zane Douglas, Assistant Sports Editor (4-2)
Iowa State 28, Texas Tech 24
It would be hard to justify betting against the Cyclones, who are looking like they finally found their groove this season. Iowa State will be searching for its 10th straight win in October — a streak dating back to 2017. Texas Tech isn’t a powerhouse in the Big 12 but the Red Raiders aren’t easy to beat — especially at home. Texas Tech is 3-0 at home and 0-3 on the road, which means meeting the Red Raiders at home is not ideal for the Cyclones. Look for mistakes on both sides to keep this one close, but Iowa State’s level of talent outweighs anything the Red Raiders have to offer. The Cyclones escape with a win on Saturday.
Noah Rohlfing, Sports Editor (5-1)
Iowa State 31, Texas Tech 21
There is plenty to like about this matchup for Iowa State, but the Cyclones can’t look past the Red Raiders to the upcoming homecoming game against Oklahoma State. Jeff Duffey does a fine job at quarterback and the Cyclones have had trouble with containment throughout the season. Tech will take an early lead and seem very dangerous. But Brock Purdy and Breece Hall will have a strong second half, ruining Texas Tech’s homecoming in the process.
Matt Belinson, Assistant Sports Editor (5-1)
Iowa State 41, Texas Tech 21
I expect this game to be a shootout from the opening drive. Both Texas Tech and Iowa State come into this game with two of the Big 12’s best offenses. With Texas Tech sitting at three losses and likely out of contention for a conference championship, I anticipate the Red Raiders will want to play spoiler to Iowa State’s season. The game will be close at the half but once the second half rolls around, it'll be all Cyclones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.