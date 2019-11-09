NORMAN, Okla. — The Cyclones fell just short in their return to primetime football Saturday night, losing to the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners 42-41 after a fourth-quarter comeback attempt.
Iowa State got off to a ragged start, with the Sooners scoring in four plays to take an early lead and forcing a quick three-and-out for the Cyclones.
A shanked punt gave the Sooners good field position and seven plays later it was 14-0. The Cyclones then got a stop and scored their first touchdown on the game on a 40-yard Brock Purdy pass to Tarique Milton.
An 11-play drive for the Sooners gave them another touchdown and two-score lead early in the second quarter. One zig-zagging CeeDee Lamb touchdown later, Oklahoma held a 28-7 lead. A Dylan Soehner touchdown cut the defecit to 14 points once again.
After a pass interference call was picked up and the Cyclones stalled at midfield, the Sooners drove 81 yards in 11 plays to put Iowa State behind 35-14 at the break.
The Cyclones ran the ball out of the gate in the second half, scoring on a Purdy keeper to creep back within two scores. But the Cyclones were unable to make a stop when they needed it most, as a Kennedy Brooks touchdown run put the Cyclones down 21 again. It was the first time Iowa State had given up 40-plus points since a 48-40 win over Oklahoma State in October of 2018.
A turnover on downs at the Oklahoma 13 after forcing a CeeDee Lamb fumble was supposed to be a dagger, but a late Sean Shaw touchdown and a Lawrence White interception gave the Cyclones life.
A Charlie Kolar catch with 24 seconds left brought Iowa State within one, but the Cyclones did not convert the two-point conversion, as Purdy threw an interception and a wild comeback came one point short.
The Cyclones fall to 5-4 and 3-3 in the Big 12. Up next for Iowa State is a 2:30 p.m. home kickoff against Texas on Nov. 16.
